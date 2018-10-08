WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – President Trump presided over the ceremonial swearing-in of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Monday.

The president also continued his attack on Democrats over the new justice’s confirmation hearings, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

Both sides of the political aisle seem to be ready to use the Kavanaugh hearings to try to drum up their bases.

“Horrible statements that were totally untrue that he nothing about, frankly terms that he probably never heard in his life,” the president said.

Trump blasted Democrats over the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, who was sworn in a private ceremony over the weekend before Monday night’s formal event.

Trump added that he believes the Kavanaugh battle will fire up voters for the mid-term elections.

“I think a lot of Democrats are going to vote Republican because I have many friends that are Democrats. The main base of the Democrats have shifted so far left that we’ll end up being Venezuela,” Trump predicted.

Potential 2020 presidential rivals hit back at the president with their own messages.

“The idea of America, the very dream of this country, is in peril and this president isn’t fixing it, he’s making it worse,” New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker claimed at an event in Iowa.

Kavanaugh promised to hire all female clerks if confirmed and he has done just that; hiring four to clerk for him. The ninth Supreme Court Justice will take his seat on the high court Tuesday.