(CBS Local)– Uber and Lyft will be giving free rides to the polls on Election Day this year.

The company announced that a new button will appear in the app on Nov. 6. The new function will allow users to find their polling place and book a ride to go vote.

All such rides will be free, funded by Uber, Lyft and the non-profit groups #VoteTogether and Democracy Works.

Political campaigns also can get in touch with the ride-sharing services to receive promo codes for free rides to the polls that the campaigns can distribute to voters.