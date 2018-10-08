NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) – Uber and Lyft are now offering rides on election day to make it easier for customers who want to get out and vote.

Uber is teaming up with Democracy Works and #VoteTogether to provide free promo codes and voter information on election day.

Riders just need to enter their address on the Uber app and it will find the correct polling place.

Lyft is offering 50 percent off codes to most customers -and providing free rides in communities where many voters have a hard time getting to the polls.