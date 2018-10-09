Florida (CBS Local)- Several airlines and multiple airports have announced changes in service ahead of Hurricane Michael which is expected to make landfall in the Florida panhandle on Wednesday.
Pensacola International Airport and Destin-Ft. Walton Beach Airport both announced that they would be closed on Wednesday canceling all flights to and from the airports beginning at 12:01 a.m.
Meanwhile, anybody hoping to fly into the Northwest Florida Beaches Airport in Panama City, Florida should check their flight status as the airport has already announced the cancellation of 17 flights today and 14 flights scheduled for tomorrow.
As for airlines, United has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from those three airports from now through Wednesday afternoon with travel waivers in effect for several other airports in the region.
Allegiant Airlines, has also posted cancellations for flights into and out of the area, with all updates able to be found on their website. Several other major airlines are allowing passengers to re-book their flights into or out of the area while waiving the fees.