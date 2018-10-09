WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR…

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York State is taking steps to shut down the limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people over the weekend in Schoharie.

This comes as National Transportation Safety Board investigators are working to figure out if the limo’s extensive modifications contributed to the tragedy. They say the 2001 Ford Excursion limo had been extended over the years to accommodate more passengers.

“We want to make sure that the vehicle, when it was converted, that the conversion was conducted in accordance with federal regulations,” NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

Investigators say they want to make sure there isn’t a more widespread issue with limos that have been extended.

They now have the limo’s black box, of sorts, and hope it may give them new information about what happened in the moments before the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Prestige Limousine, of nearby Saratoga Springs, has taken its fleet off the road. CBS2 has learned the company pulled four vehicles out of service after failing inspections over the past two years.

“It’s unusual right now for people to be pointing fingers and trying to lay blame when there are so many things that have yet to be uncovered,” said the company’s attorney, Lee Kindlon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the limo involved in the crash failed a state inspection just last month.

“The owner of the company had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road,” he said Monday.

The limo carrying 17 passengers and the driver was headed to a brewery Saturday in Cooperstown when investigators say it ran a stop sign, hit and killed two pedestrians in a country store parking lot, and then drove into a parked SUV and down a slope.

Investigators say the driver, Scott Lisinicchia, did not have the appropriate license to operate the vehicle.

“We’re also in possession of the airbag control module, what would be considered the vehicle’s black box. That is being analyzed for post-crash data,” New York State Police Commander Major Robert Patnaude said.

Investigators are also looking into whether the passengers were wearing seat belts at the time. The limo was equipped with some in the back, but it’s not known whether there were enough for everyone.

In New York State, only the driver and front passenger are required to wear them.

The crash is being called the deadliest transportation wreck in nine years.