NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman onto an elevator and sexually assaulted her Monday in Manhattan.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. at an apartment building near East 20th Street and Avenue C in Stuyvesant Town.

Police said the suspect followed the 42-year-old woman into the building and onto the elevator. Once inside, he allegedly groped and kissed her.

The woman ran off the elevator, but the man pulled her into a stairwell, police said. He allegedly climbed on top of her and choked her.

She was able to scream, and he ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for scratches to her neck.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 7 to 9 inches tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt, dark sneaker with white soles and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.