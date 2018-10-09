BreakingNikki Haley Resigns As UN Ambassador
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman onto an elevator and sexually assaulted her Monday in Manhattan.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. at an apartment building near East 20th Street and Avenue C in Stuyvesant Town.

Police said the suspect followed the 42-year-old woman into the building and onto the elevator. Once inside, he allegedly groped and kissed her.

The woman ran off the elevator, but the man pulled her into a stairwell, police said. He allegedly climbed on top of her and choked her.

search for suspect in stuy town sex assault Police: Woman Sexually Assaulted Inside Elevator At Manhattan Apartment Building

Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman onto an elevator and sexually assaulted her Monday in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

She was able to scream, and he ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for scratches to her neck.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 7 to 9 inches tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt, dark sneaker with white soles and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s