  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bears tend to pack on the pounds as they get ready to hibernate for the winter, and now the National Park Service is getting into the act with a contest.

It’s “Bear Week” at Alaska’s Katmai National Park, and they’re asking the public to weigh in on their choice for the biggest bear around.

They’ve live-streamed video of the bears and have even created a fat bear bracket. 

12 of the park’s chubbiest bears are pitted against one another in head-to-head match ups.

Fans can cast their ballots on Facebook until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s