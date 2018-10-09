NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Commuters will get an update on NJ TRANSIT‘s plan to end delays, congestion and cancellations that have become nearly daily headaches for riders.

Gov. Phil Murphy first ordered the audit of the transit agency back in January.

Murphy will announce the results at the NJ TRANSIT station in Metuchen at 11 a.m.

Murphy originally ordered the audit just six days after he was inaugurated in January. Back then, he said he expected the audit would take about three months to be completed. The results are finally coming in 10 months into his term, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

When Murphy ordered the audit, he said it would look into the agency’s finances, the way NJ TRANSIT operates, its financing and treatment of customers.

According to state transportation officials, the audit is less of a financial audit and more of a review looking to zero in on problems within the system, looking at their policies, how they operate, how they deal with customers and employees and how they address accountability when failures happen, Burrell reported. The audit is all about exposing what those shortcomings are.

The most recent NJ TRANSIT train derailment took place Thursday, prompting outrage among commuters.

“I don’t want to beat a dead horse, but I do want to reiterate we’re almost nine months in. We inherited a much bigger mess than I ever thought, and we thought it was a big mess,” Murphy said.

Murphy expressed frustration and sympathy with upset commuters.

“If people are upset about it, I don’t blame them,” he said.

Murphy said in the time he’s been in office the effort to install the positive safety control system has gone from 13 percent to completion to more than 60 percent. He also cited a dip in the engineer pool as a factor in service.

“We knew it was a challenge. It was underfunded. The funding was cut by 90 percent at one point. So we put the money in. We put the leadership in. We’re going to get positive train control done – by the way, the deadline is December 31. We are hiring more engineers, trying to find creative ways to train them faster and still make sure they’re at the level of competence that we need,” Murphy said. “We desperately need a new tunnel under the Hudson. I’m begging President Trump and his administration to please come to that. It’s bipartisan supported. Literally I don’t know one Republican or Democrat who doesn’t support this. We desperately need it.”