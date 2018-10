NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An SUV screamed across a front lawn and struck a home in Nutley, New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle struck the home at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Paterson Avenue around 4 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was injured in the collision, but the injuries weren’t believed to be life threatening. Officials say no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.