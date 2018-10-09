  • TV10/55On Air

Montgomery Township, Sexting

MONTGOMERY TWP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey high school teacher is under arrest for allegedly sending nude pictures to a 17-year-old student.

teacher N.J. Teacher Accused Of Sending Nude Pictures To Student

Michelina Aichele (credit: Instagram/Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office)

The Montgomery Township High School called police about the matter Monday. During the course of the investigation, the student told authorities that he had been receiving nude pictures from Michelina Aichele, 29, for several months, and she had also had sexually explicit online chats with him.

Aichele is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit (908) 231-7100 or Montgomery Township Police at (908) 359-3222.

