MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A hot dog shop in New Jersey is creating quite a stir with residents in Madison. It isn’t the food they’re up in arms about, rather a tongue-in-cheek t-shirt the eatery’s employees wear.

“They really are not nice,” said Madison resident Gloryann Torres. “They’re asking for trouble.”

On Monday, Weenies opened it’s second location on Main Street. The original spot in Denville has been around for almost three years, as have the black t-shirts workers wear that display the name of the eatery at the top. Below it, the shirts read “Grab Yours Here” with an arrow pointing down to their website.

“They should lighten up a little bit,” co-owner Michael Dey said. “We don’t wake up in the morning with bad intentions. We don’t wake up in the morning with the intention of perverting children.

The message is what many are enraged about, claiming it implies a sexual innuendo. Michael says that’s just not the case.

“It’s just marketing, it’s strictly interruptive,” the co-owner said. “You can look at the shirt and see whatever you want to see, it’s what you make of it. We don’t send any kind of particular message with it.”

Michael’s wife is the one who helped design, and signed off on, the t-shirts. They even sold more than 50 to customers on their opening day, and now have to re-order them.

“Some people thought we were serving dogs as in wiener dogs inside our hot dogs,” Kaidi Dey said. “Everything can be misconstrued.”

Comments have poured in on social media pages for and against it. Owners appreciate the support and say no matter the opposition, they won’t back down.

“I don’t cower to bullies, we are going to stay our stand and do what we do best, provide great food and service,” Michael said.

The shirts sell for $20.