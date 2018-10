NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were shot at a playground in the Bronx Thursday.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. at Mott Playground between College and Morris Avenues in the Concourse section.

The two men are expected to survive.

A large police presence could be seen at the playground.

Police are searching for a man who ran away from the scene.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.