HOODLINE (CBSNews) – Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in New York City for $25 or less, from jazz and R&B performances to a desserts festival.

Cramming for the Midterms: ‘How We Got So Biased’

Cramming for the Midterms is a a five-event series of talks hosted by FiveThirtyEight quantitative researcher and standup comedian Andrea Jones-Rooy, Ph.D.

This week’s discussion is “How We Got So Biased (and what to do about it).” The guests are Amanda Septimo and Amanda Clarke, talking about the evidence for how and why bias affects our politics and solutions to the issue.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St..

Admission: $15 (this event only); $50 (series pass)

Somi

Acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Somi will perform at (Le) Poisson Rouge. Her music walks the line between jazz, soul and pop with a variety of African influences; her newest album, “Petite Afrique,” recently won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7-10 p.m.

Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.

Admission: $25 (standing room)

Quiet Cardio and Dance Class Trio Workout

Crunch Fitness and Quiet Events are collaborating on a series of unique cardio and dance class workouts, which include a pair of Quiet Events headphones and guided instruction by one of three fitness dance teachers.

Participants can choose between three different kinds of music for three different dance classes: the headphones make it easy to turn down the volume and talk to others, or turn up the volume and just stay in the zone. The class takes place inside a fitness studio; students should bring their own workout gear.

When: Thursday, Oct. 11, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Crunch Fitness Studio, 220 W. 19th St.

Admission: $15

Gabriel Garzon-Montano with Kombilesa Mi

R&B artist Gabriel Garzón-Montano will perform at National Sawdust on Thursday evening. The musician has performed at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. His most recent album, “Jardín,” was named one of NPR’s 10 Best R&B Albums of 2017.

When: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.

Admission: $20

NYC Dessert Fest

NYC Dessert Fest is a two-weekend festival of desserts beginning October 13. Admission includes one free dessert, complimentary beverages and a savory “salt bar” to cleanse the palate between sweet bites.

Festival-goers will find slice cream from Petee’s Pie Co., rose lychee rolled ice cream from I CE NY, and Joy flavored doughnuts from Sugar & Flour, among others. There’s also an Instagram garden designed for appealing snaps of the food.

When: Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Sound River Studios, 4-40 44th Drive

Admission: $12-$17

