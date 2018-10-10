  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Bomb Plot, Dick Brennan, Local TV, Tappan

TAPPAN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A New York man is under arrest for an alleged bomb plot.

Paul Rosenfeld, 56, faces charges related to alleged plans to make a bomb and threat to a public place in Washington, DC.

FBI agents could be seen removing boxes from Rosenfeld’s home in Tappan.

“All we can say at the moment is that we are conducting law enforcement operations pursuant to an ongoing investigation. There is no threat to public safety,” the FBI said in a statement.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.

