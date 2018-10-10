  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Legionnaires Disease, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Washington Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Health reports that one person has died from the latest Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak in Manhattan.

More than a dozen people have been sickened by the bacterial disease in Washington Heights.

Health officials are still trying to determine the cause of the latest cluster, the second to hit the neighborhood in the last few months.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the victim who died.

Health officials hosted a town hall meeting in Upper Manhattan Monday night regarding the outbreak. Most of the victims are over 50 and have underlying health conditions that reportedly contributed to them contracting Legionnaires’, officials say.

Adults with flu-like symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should seek immediate medical attention so a doctor can determine whether further testing is needed, the DOH said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s