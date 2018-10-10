NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Health reports that one person has died from the latest Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak in Manhattan.

More than a dozen people have been sickened by the bacterial disease in Washington Heights.

Health officials are still trying to determine the cause of the latest cluster, the second to hit the neighborhood in the last few months.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the victim who died.

Health officials hosted a town hall meeting in Upper Manhattan Monday night regarding the outbreak. Most of the victims are over 50 and have underlying health conditions that reportedly contributed to them contracting Legionnaires’, officials say.

Adults with flu-like symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should seek immediate medical attention so a doctor can determine whether further testing is needed, the DOH said.