Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Local TV, Michael Bloomberg, politics

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Michael Bloomberg has re-registered as a Democrat.

The former New York City mayor and Republican made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.

“At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats. Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat – I had been a member for most of my life – because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs,” he posted.

CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer previously reported Bloomberg is actively considering a run for president in 2020, making him the oldest and richest person to seek the job.

He also considered a run for the White House in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

