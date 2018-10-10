NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Michael Bloomberg has re-registered as a Democrat.
The former New York City mayor and Republican made the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.
At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats. Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat – I had been a member for most of my life – because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.
CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer previously reported Bloomberg is actively considering a run for president in 2020, making him the oldest and richest person to seek the job.
He also considered a run for the White House in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
