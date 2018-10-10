TAPPAN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A New York man is under arrest for allegedly plotting to blow himself up on the National Mall on election day.

Paul Rosenfeld, 56, wanted to kill himself to draw attention to his “radical political beliefs,” authorities said.

WEB EXTRA: Read The Complaint (.pdf)

“As alleged, Paul M. Rosenfeld concocted a twisted plan to draw attention to his political ideology by killing himself on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. risking harm to many others in the process,” said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. “Rosenfeld’s alleged plan for an Election Day detonation cut against our democratic principles.”

Rosenfeld allegedly supported a political belief called sortition, which advocates for random selection of government officials.

Rosenfeld allegedly bought large quantities black powder over the internet to build a large bomb in his basement, authorities said. He had previously made and tested other small bombs, according to authorities.

When FBI agent searched his home, they found “what appeared to be a functional explosive device weighing approximately 200 pounds.”

The bomb was removed from his home and transported to a safe location, officials said.

FBI agents could be seen removing boxes from Rosenfeld’s home in Tappan Wednesday.

Rosenfeld was charged with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He is also charged with interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive, which also has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.