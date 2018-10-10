  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Florida, hurricane, Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – Hurricane Michael has strengthened to a Category 4 storm, packing 130 mile per hour winds.

A mandatory evacuation is now in effect along the Florida panhandle, where the storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon.

“If you’re under an evacuation order, listen to it,” Gov. Rick Scott urged Tuesday. “Leave now.”

The National Weather Service warns the storm will bring a life-threatening storm surge of up to 13 feet and heavy rainfall.

“This storm is deadly. Do not take a chance,” said Scott. “Remember, we can rebuild your house. We cannot rebuild your life.”

Emergency and power crews from across the country are heading to help, many just back from the Carolinas during Hurricane Florence.

