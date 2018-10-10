PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A beloved New Jersey educator was killed by a vehicle investigators say was drag racing and now, the search is on for the driver.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor on Wednesday released new video hoping it leads to an arrest.

Three vehicles screamed down Stelton Road in Piscataway on a rainy Saturday night around 9 p.m. Moments later, the race turned fatal when investigators say a Honda struck 49-year-old Tyrone Harrison as he was walking to a relatives home from the Edison train station.

“The individual killed somebody and fled the scene, (they) didn’t stick around,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said.

Harrison was somebody to everyone at New Brunswick High School. He was vice principal for nearly two decades in addition to being a father and a husband.

“He was a very good man, a caring person, a lovable person,” former student Troy Wilcox said. “Had a lot of respect here, he got me out of trouble a few times.”

Teachers tell CBS2 Harrison was known as the gentle giant, standing over six feet tall but never raising his voice.

“I was shocked, I was shocked,” Wilcox said. “Still kind of shocked.”

Carey believe the drag racing group 78 Imports, which posted a meetup on Facebook, is involved with Harrison’s death. He’s asking anyone with information to call his office.

“This is a death that should never have occurred,” the prosecutor said.

Carey adds drag racing on public roads is on the rise, and Middlesex County has the highest rate of fatal car crashes in the state.

Grief counselors are available at the school all week for anyone in need.