NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman told police she was groped while sleeping inside a Harlem park.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday at Marcus Garvey Park.

Police said a man approached the 32-year-old woman and touched her groin and buttocks, over her clothes. He then cut her pants with a sharp object.

The woman awoke, screamed and resisted.

Police said they were searching for a person of interest, described as a black man, 5 feet 9 to 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, last seen wearing all black with a sweatshirt that had a design on it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.