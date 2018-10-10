  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Harlem, Local TV, Marcus Garvey Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman told police she was groped while sleeping inside a Harlem park.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday at Marcus Garvey Park.

Police said a man approached the 32-year-old woman and touched her groin and buttocks, over her clothes. He then cut her pants with a sharp object.

The woman awoke, screamed and resisted.

Police said they were searching for a person of interest, described as a black man, 5 feet 9 to 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, last seen wearing all black with a sweatshirt that had a design on it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s