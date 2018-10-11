Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The leftovers of Hurricane Michael are headed our way today and it could pop a nice punch to areas just south of NYC.

nu tu future rainfall rpm 10/11 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Even the city will get into some moderate to heavy rains. There is a Flash Flood Watch across much of the tri-state.

nu tu skycast 3d today 8 10/11 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The potential for 1-3″ + inches of rain is at stake. We are nearly 10″ above average and any additional fast downpours will equal trouble.

nu tu 7day auto 24 10/11 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Skies will remain cloudy today, but the rain will have breaks too. It is not a non-stop deluge of water, but when you’re under a heavy band… oh, you will feel it.

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s