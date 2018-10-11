By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The leftovers of Hurricane Michael are headed our way today and it could pop a nice punch to areas just south of NYC.

Even the city will get into some moderate to heavy rains. There is a Flash Flood Watch across much of the tri-state.

The potential for 1-3″ + inches of rain is at stake. We are nearly 10″ above average and any additional fast downpours will equal trouble.

Skies will remain cloudy today, but the rain will have breaks too. It is not a non-stop deluge of water, but when you’re under a heavy band… oh, you will feel it.

– G