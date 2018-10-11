Ryan Mayer

New York, NY (CBS Local)- CBS Sports announced their full broadcast schedule for the 2018-19 college basketball season this morning. The network is set to air over 200 games across CBS, CBS Sports Network and its streaming services beginning in early November and stretching through the NCAA Tournament. The network is also set to broadcast the Final Four and National Championship Game for the 36th time. The lead broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson returns to lead all coverage on the network throughout the season.

CBS Sports Network kicks things off with coverage of BYU vs. Nevada on Tuesday, November 6th and then continues with the fifth annual Veterans Classic at the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday, November 9th, featuring Providence vs. Wichita State and Maryland vs. Navy. CBS follows just under a month later when a marquee matchup between Michigan State and Florida airs on December 8th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Overall, CBS and CBS Sports Network will cover 12 conference championship games, between men’s and women’s basketball, as teams earn their automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Missouri Valley, Mountain West, Atlantic 10 and Big Ten championship games on the men’s side will air on CBS, while the Colonial Athletic Association, Patriot League and Conference USA title games will be on CBS Sports Network.

On the women’s side, the Mid-American, Conference USA, Patriot League, Mountain West and Southland conference championship games will be televised on CBS Sports Network. In addition, 24 regular season games will air on the network, including three appearances from perennial power UConn.

CBS Sports coverage of games will be available for streaming in addition to over-the-air via the CBS All Access subscription service, CBSSports.com and CBSSports HQ.

Here are some key dates in the coverage (all times are Eastern):

Friday, November 9th- Veteran’s Classic: Wichita State vs. Providence 6:00 p.m. (CBSSN), Maryland vs. Navy 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sunday, November 11th- Ohio State @ UConn (Women’s) 12:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

Saturday, December 8th- Michigan State @ Florida 12:00 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, December 15th- Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue 1:30 p.m. (CBS), Indiana vs. Butler 3:45 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, December 22nd- CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Ohio State 3:00 p.m. (CBS), UNC vs. Kentucky 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, January 6th- Indiana @ Michigan 1:30 or 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, January 19th- Navy @ Army, Women’s 12:00 p.m. & Men’s 2:30 p.m (CBSSN)

Saturday, January 26th- Virginia @ Notre Dame 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Wednesday, February 6th- Creighton @ Villanova 8:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sunday, February 17th- Ohio State @ Michigan State 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, February 24th- Villanova @ Xavier 1:30 p.m. (CBS), Michigan State @ Michigan 3:45 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, March 9th- Florida @ Kentucky 2:00 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, March 10th- Missouri Valley Championship 2:00 p.m. (CBS), Wisconsin @ Ohio State 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, March 12th- Colonial Athletic Association Championship 7:00 p.m (CBSSN)

Wednesday, March 13th- Patriot League Championship 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN), Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship 10:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

Saturday, March 16th- Mountain West Championship 6:00 p.m. (CBS), MAC Women’s Championship 11:00 a.m. (CBSSN), C-USA Women’s Championship 5:30 p.m (CBSSN), C-USA Championship 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sunday, March 17th- Patriot League Women’s Championship 12:00 p.m. (CBSSN), Atlantic 10 Championship 1:00 p.m. (CBS), Southland Women’s Championship 2:00 p.m. (CBSSN), Big Ten Championship 3:30 p.m. (CBS),