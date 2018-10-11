Filed Under:Gas Pump, Hackensack, Local TV, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A gasoline pump fire triggered at a New Jersey gas station after a driver pulled away and broke off a gasoline pump handle on Wednesday.

Fire officials say the blaze began at the Lukoil station at 20 Route 4 E in Hackensack.

Surveillance video shows a driver in a red vehicle tear down the pump as flames erupt at the pump’s base.

Moments later a station attendant runs out with a fire extinguisher and attempts to control the fire.

The Hackensack Fire Department says no one was injured in the incident.

Comments
  1. Peter Mitros says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Oh, REAL intelligent! This person should NOT be allowed to drive a car!

