Comments
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A gasoline pump fire triggered at a New Jersey gas station after a driver pulled away and broke off a gasoline pump handle on Wednesday.
Fire officials say the blaze began at the Lukoil station at 20 Route 4 E in Hackensack.
Surveillance video shows a driver in a red vehicle tear down the pump as flames erupt at the pump’s base.
Moments later a station attendant runs out with a fire extinguisher and attempts to control the fire.
The Hackensack Fire Department says no one was injured in the incident.
Oh, REAL intelligent! This person should NOT be allowed to drive a car!