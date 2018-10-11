PANAMA CITY, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – Hurricane Michael, now a tropical storm, is the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade, leaving behind a path of death and destruction.

The storm has claimed at least two lives, including a child who died when a tree fell onto a home in Georgia. Another person was killed by a falling tree in Gadsen County, Florida.

At its peak, the Category 4 hurricane slammed into the Florida panhandle with 155 mile per hour winds.

“Hurricane Michael is the worst storm that the Florida panhandle has ever seen and one of the worst power storms to ever make landfall in the United States,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.

#Michael continues to weaken over eastern Georgia, but tropical storm force winds and threat of flooding and tornadoes continue over Georgia and the Carolinas today. Here are the Key Messages from 5 am EDT October 11th advisory. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for details. pic.twitter.com/A5pEUkYQbk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 11, 2018

Now, Michael is on the move and narrowing in on Georgia and the Carolinas, where some are still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

Initial estimates put the cost of the damage at $10 billion.