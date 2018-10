NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is in custody after the Long Island Rail Road says he trespassed on the tracks near Penn Station, disrupting the morning commute.

Limited westbound service has been restored between Jamaica and Penn and customers can anticipate delays of up to an hour as well as possible cancellations and diversions due to an unauthorized person on the tracks in one of the East River tunnels. — LIRR (@LIRR) October 11, 2018

At least six trains were affected by the trespasser, who was in the tunnel near Penn Station. That resulted in four trains terminating in Jamaica, Queens and two others being diverted to Hunters Point.

The LIRR is experiencing scattered, residual delays following an earlier trespasser on the tracks in the East River tunnels. — LIRR (@LIRR) October 11, 2018

At one point trains were delayed up to an hour due to the trespasser.