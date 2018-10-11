  • TV10/55On Air

WEST BABYLON, N.Y.

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to a high school field hockey team on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say 29-year-old Edward Foley entered a portable toilet on the field at West Babylon High School last Thursday and changed into a pair of woman’s underwear.

Police say he then opened the door and exposed himself to the team before fleeing in his vehicle.

Foley was arrested at his home in the Bronx this Thursday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal trespassing on school grounds. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Foley to call the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8148.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

