WASHINGTON, DC (CBSNewYork) – At the White House, it was a presidential sit-down the likes of which was never seen before.

Kanye West came with an awful lot to say, reports CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

The rapper was joined by NFL great Jim Brown to discuss issues with President Donald Trump, but in a rare change of pace at the White House, the county’s chief executive was left almost in silence.

“If he don’t look good, we don’t look good, this is our president,” said West. “He has to be the freshest, the flyest.”

In the Oval Office, West made his points in a rambling style that only he could explain:

“I don’t answer in simple soundbites, you are tasting a fine wine that has multiple notes to it, you have to play 4-D chess with me like it’s ‘Minority Report,’ cause it ain’t that simple, it’s complex,” he said.

And indeed it was: The topics ranged from prison reform to the economy, and West covered the gamut.

“We have to bring jobs into America because our best export is entertainment and ideas,” he said. “When we make everything in China and not in America, then we are cheating on our country, and we’re putting people in positions to have to do illegal things to end up to have in the cheapest factory ever, the prison system,”

“I’ll tell you what, that was pretty impressive,” said Trump. “You know I hate to say this, but Jim (Brown) do you want to say something? What do you do after that?”

West’s appearance did draw some raised eyebrows for using profanity in the Oval Office, and when asked by a reporter about criticism of the president for not caring about black people, the rapper rejected the implied assumptions.

“The liberal will try to control a black person through the concept of racism cause they know we are a very proud, emotional people,” he said. “So when I say I like Trump to someone who’s liberal, they say ‘Oh, but he’s racist.’ You think racism can control me? That won’t stop me, that’s an invisible wall.”

Kanye West was one of many entertainers at the White House today. Trump and lawmakers gathered with musicians like the Beach Boys and Kid Rock to sign the Music Modernization Act, a bill that updates royalties and copyright rules for the music industry.

“This a great start to protect songwriters, producers, engineers, the unsung heroes behind many of these songs,” said Detroit-native Kid Rock.

“Certain entertainers have been taken advantage of, but no longer, because of Trump, can you believe it?” the president said.