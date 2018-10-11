NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of groping two girls in Queens has been arrested.

Noe Angel Soriano Cruz, 38, was charged with two counts of sex abuse Wednesday night.

Police said he walked up to a 10-year-old girl standing on a sidewalk last week on 104th Street in Corona and touched her groin area over her clothing.

He’s also accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl Tuesday near 45th Avenue and Junction Boulevard.

Police said Soriano Cruz did not know either of the victims.