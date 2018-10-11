NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sanitation truck driver was charged following a deadly crash in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

Police say the 33-year-old driver, identified by the Department of Sanitation as Aaron Gilchrist, failed to yield after he drove the wrong way down a one-way street in Crown Heights just after 6:45 a.m., hitting and killing a 37-year-old man.

Investigators say the victim was walking in a crosswalk near the corner of Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue and had the right-of-way when he was hit.

Gilchrist remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.