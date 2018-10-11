  • TV10/55On Air

Upper Deerfield County Joins Other Communities Across The Country In Putting Restrictions On Who Can Go Door-To-Door On Halloween
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s nothing like the excited faces of little ones who just got their Halloween costumes.

Now, imagine them growing up a bit and then being told they are forbidden by their town to trick-or-treat after the age of 12.

That’s what happening in Upper Deerfield Township. The Cumberland County, New Jersey community is joining others across the country that are putting restrictions on who can go door-to-door on the spookiest day of the year. In Chesapeake, Virginia, for example, anyone over the age of 12 caught trick-or-treating can be sent to jail for up to six months.

83508218 e1539099092145 N.J. Town Bans Trick Or Treating By Anyone Older Than 12

(Credit: Getty Images)

Most people CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to on Thursday were against the idea of putting restrictions on who can get free candy.

“I would love to go trick-or-treating if people wouldn’t think it was weird for adults to do it,” one woman told Baker. “Like, they could make a day or time for adults to go trick-or-treating. I mean, it shouldn’t just be limited to little kids. It’s a fun day, magical.”

Some towns in southern New Jersey have 7 p.m. curfews. Others leave it to the discretion of parents, especially on a school night.

