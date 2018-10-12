37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a soggy and windy start to the day, expect a calmer evening with mostly clear skies through the area. Temps will tumble through the night with upper 40s around NYC, and low 40s well N & W… bundle up! Some clouds will move in late tonight though, and there is a slight risk for a few showers overnight.

nu tu skycast 3d overnight 10/12 CBS2 Friday Evening Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will start off the weekend with a few early morning showers followed by some clearing during the day. It’ll be breezy and crisp with high temps only in the mid 50s… about 10 degrees below normal!

nu tu weekend planner 10/12 CBS2 Friday Evening Weather Headlines

Sunday will be brighter from start to finish, and it will be a few degrees warmer with highs around 60…still a few below normal. Overall though, not a bad weekend to check out foliage, pick some apples, or go on a hayride!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s