By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a soggy and windy start to the day, expect a calmer evening with mostly clear skies through the area. Temps will tumble through the night with upper 40s around NYC, and low 40s well N & W… bundle up! Some clouds will move in late tonight though, and there is a slight risk for a few showers overnight.

Tomorrow will start off the weekend with a few early morning showers followed by some clearing during the day. It’ll be breezy and crisp with high temps only in the mid 50s… about 10 degrees below normal!

Sunday will be brighter from start to finish, and it will be a few degrees warmer with highs around 60…still a few below normal. Overall though, not a bad weekend to check out foliage, pick some apples, or go on a hayride!