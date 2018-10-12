Yesterday was wet, warm, and humid, but today will be quite the opposite, folks. We’re finally in the wake of “Michael” and we’re benefiting from its strong northwest winds which are ushering in a cooler, more comfortable air mass. Another added bonus is all the sun we’ll see this afternoon, so be sure to take advantage!

Tonight will be cool and crisp in the city with the 30s in reach across some of our northwest suburbs. There will be some added cloud cover overnight, as well, with a shower or light rain possible to the west.

Tomorrow a weak disturbance will move through and deliver a little light rain and some showers through midday. After that, we should see the clouds break up through the afternoon. It will be even cooler than today, too, with temps getting stuck in the 50s.

As for Sunday, we’ll get off to a brisk start with temps only topping out near 60°. The good news is we’re in for a decent looking day with mostly sunny skies.