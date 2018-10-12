NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was quite the scare Friday in Brooklyn when an elevator suddenly dropped with people inside.

The FDNY said it happened around 9:15 a.m. at a building on Flushing Avenue in Bushwick.

The elevator fell from the first floor to the basement level.

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The building, which houses a day care and school, was evacuated as a precaution.

“We had to evacuate the building. Our children did very well, everyone was out safely. We’re very proud of our children and our staff and we thank god that everyone is OK,” one woman told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

The Department of Buildings is now investigation what caused the elevator to drop.