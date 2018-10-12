NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a suspect who attacked a man in Central Park.

It happened Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. near East 106th Street and East Drive.

According to police, the victim was walking with a woman when someone came up behind them and smashed him in the back of the head with an unknown object.

The suspect then rode off on a bicycle toward Madison Avenue, police said.

The victim, 53, suffered a laceration to the back of his head and was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

All calls will be kept confidential.