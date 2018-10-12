NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (Patch.com) – Seven members of a New Rochelle drug trafficking ring were charged with narcotics conspiracy Thursday after an early morning raid at a market in New Rochelle. Additionally, three members of a Bridgeport, Connecticut, drug trafficking gang were charged.

Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the results of a coordinated operation in which federal, state and local law enforcement officers arrested seven of the defendants in Westchester and three in Fairfield County in Connecticut.

For more on this story, see New Rochelle Patch.com