Comments
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (Patch.com) – Seven members of a New Rochelle drug trafficking ring were charged with narcotics conspiracy Thursday after an early morning raid at a market in New Rochelle. Additionally, three members of a Bridgeport, Connecticut, drug trafficking gang were charged.
Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the results of a coordinated operation in which federal, state and local law enforcement officers arrested seven of the defendants in Westchester and three in Fairfield County in Connecticut.