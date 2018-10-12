Filed Under:Bridgeport, drug trafficking, New Rochelle, Patch.com

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (Patch.com) – Seven members of a New Rochelle drug trafficking ring were charged with narcotics conspiracy Thursday after an early morning raid at a market in New Rochelle. Additionally, three members of a Bridgeport, Connecticut, drug trafficking gang were charged.

Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the results of a coordinated operation in which federal, state and local law enforcement officers arrested seven of the defendants in Westchester and three in Fairfield County in Connecticut.

