NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman announced Friday that star shortstop Didi Gregorius will miss significant time in 2019 due to Tommy John surgery.

Cashman told reporters at a post-season press conference that Gregorius will have the serious elbow procedure done on his throwing arm and would likely be out of action until some point in the summer of 2019.

Gregorius reportedly injured the ligament in his arm on a throw during the ALDS series against the Red Sox.

Didi Gregorius

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hits an RBI triple in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 17, 2018. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old shortstop batted .268 with 27 home runs and 86 RBI. He was limited to just 134 games due to injuries, including tearing cartilage in his right wrist on a slide into home plate late in the regular season.

Cashman told reporters that the most likely option to fill the void at shortstop in the short-term would be star rookie Gleybar Torres.

