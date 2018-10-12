  • TV10/55On Air

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A driver charged in the hit-and-run death of a beloved high school vice principal will face a judge Friday, via a video court appearance.

Police said 21-year-old Freddy Garcia Jr. was drag racing with at least two other vehicles down Stelton Road in Piscataway when he lost control of his car Saturday and struck 49-year-old Tyrone Harrison, who was walking from the Edison train station to a relative’s house.

Garcia Jr. then abandoned the Honda involved and fled, before falsely reporting it stolen, police said.

drag racing victim1 Driver Facing Slew Of Charges In Hit And Run Death Of Beloved Vice Principal

He now faces numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Grief counselors are offering support to students and staff at Brunswick High School, where Harrison worked for the last two decades.

“Caring person, lovable person, had a lot of respect here. He got me out of trouble a couple times,” former student Troy Wilcox said. “I was shocked. I ain’t going to lie, I was shocked. I’m still kind of shocked.”

Garcia Jr. was believed to be part of a drag racing group. He was also issued 12 motor vehicle summonses.

