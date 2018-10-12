HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Suffolk County have released a photo of a suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman in a Huntington Station deli this summer.

According to detectives, a man entered the Island Deli around noon on Aug. 30 and followed a female employee into the back of the store.

Once there, police say the woman was threatened by the suspect with a knife and then sexually assaulted. The victim was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment.

Along with the man’s photo, Suffolk County authorities are also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the crime is being encouraged to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637), or email www.tipsubmit.com.