Mega Millions, New Jersey, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A lucky player could soon overcome remarkably bad odds to win the nation’s ninth-largest lottery jackpot.

Numbers will be drawn Friday night for a chance at the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It only costs two dollars to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

11662218609d4b0283f03b8dfc20f328 e1522408604206 Mega Millions Jackpot Grows To $548 Million Ahead Of Friday Drawing

(credit: CBS2)

The $548 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. Most winners opt for all the cash up front, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $309 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you don’t win Friday night’s jackpot, you’ll have another shot at a multi-million dollar payday the very next night. The current Powerball jackpot, drawn on Saturday, has ballooned to $314 million.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

