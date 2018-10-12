Filed Under:hurricane, Hurricane Michael, Janelle Burrell, John Elliott, Local TV, Vanessa Murdock, Weather

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hurricane Michael, now a post-tropical storm, continues to batter the East Coast with heavy rain and high wind.

A flash flood watch was in effect for much of the Tri-State through 6 a.m. Friday.

The storm is now blamed for at least six deaths, including an 11-year-old girl in Georgia, and billions of dollars in damage.

Skies are expected to clear this afternoon, with cooler temperatures moving in.

