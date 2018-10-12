NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hurricane Michael, now a post-tropical storm, continues to batter the East Coast with heavy rain and high wind.

More From CBS Miami | CBS News

A flash flood watch was in effect for much of the Tri-State through 6 a.m. Friday.

SEE IT: CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock Live On Long Island

The storm is now blamed for at least six deaths, including an 11-year-old girl in Georgia, and billions of dollars in damage.

WATCH: CBS2’s John Elliott With Your Weekend Forecast

Skies are expected to clear this afternoon, with cooler temperatures moving in.