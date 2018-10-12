RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Another high school sexting scandal is rocking a New Jersey community and has school officials urging parents to check their children’s phones.

The superintendent of Ridgewood public schools says local police are investigating “possible sexting incidents” involving school-age students within the district.

According to a release sent to parents of children in grades 6-12, the explicit images were not shared on school property but school officials are working with Ridgewood police to find out who was involved.

“I want all parents to be advised that the possession and/or transmission of sexually revealing or explicit images, or any material of that nature, constitutes the very serious crime of possession and transmission of child pornography,” Superintendent Daniel Fishbein said in the letter.

While Fishbein said schools in Ridgewood have been teaching students the proper uses for social media, he urged parents and guardians to take an active role in monitoring their children’s phone use.

Ridgewood’s school district has been plagued with incidents involving social media misuse over the years.

In 2017, two teenage boys at Ridgewood High School were charged following a brutal fight that left one hospitalized.

MORE: NJ School District Investigates After Students Watch, Record Brutal Beating

The boys, ages 14 and 16, were charged with assault in an incident that was videotaped by students who stood by and watched the fight last October.

Another sexting scandal was reported in 2013 which involved nude photos being shared among several Ridgewood High School students using a Snapchat app.

School officials are asking anyone with information about the most recent incident to contact the Ridgewood Police Department’s Detective Mormino at 201-670-5500, ext. 434.