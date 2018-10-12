NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man who was caught on video sucker punching a teen girl.

It happened Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. on Myrtle Avenue near Steuben Street.

Video shows the suspect walking calmly down the street. The victim, 19, had just walked out of a deli when the suspect, barely breaking his stride, walks by and punches her.

The punch sent her to the ground, police said.

The suspect can be seen on video strolling away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by tweeting @NYPDTips. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.