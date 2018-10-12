37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Myrtle Avenue, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man who was caught on video sucker punching a teen girl.

It happened Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. on Myrtle Avenue near Steuben Street.

Video shows the suspect walking calmly down the street. The victim, 19, had just walked out of a deli when the suspect, barely breaking his stride, walks by and punches her.

The punch sent her to the ground, police said.

suckerpunch VIDEO: Teen Girl Sucker Punched In Broad Daylight In Brooklyn

The NYPD wants to find this man after an assault caught on video. They say he sucker punched a woman on Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn. (credit: NYPD)

The suspect can be seen on video strolling away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by tweeting @NYPDTips. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s