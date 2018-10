NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – The maiden voyage of the world’s longest commercial flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport early Friday morning.

The Singapore Airlines flight took just over 18 hours to fly the more than 9,000 mile journey from Singapore.

Passengers flew aboard a new Airbus A350 jet, and there were no issues with legroom.

The marathon flight had no standard economy seats, only so-called “economy comfort” and business class.

The flight will run three times per week.