NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Attention all shoppers, you’ll have even more time to find the best “Black Friday” deals this year.

Macy’s is again kicking off the ultimate shopper’s holiday a day early.

Stores will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, just hours after the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marches through Manhattan.

This is the third year in a row that Macy’s has opened on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will stay open until 2 a.m. then close for a few hours. The doors will re-open at 6 a.m. on “Black Friday” for what has become known as the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season.