EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was a magical day for kids and their mentors at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Thanks to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New York, they got the chance to hang out on the field with some former Jets and Giants players.

150 kids crossed the Hudson River to get down and dirty on the home turf of both New York football clubs.

Littles and their mentors, or bigs, got to play on the same field as some of their favorite stars. Ben Smithee and Evin have been matched for three years.

“We get to hang out, have fun and hang out, no pressure, and just hang out and have a good time,” said “big brother” Ben.

The organization hopes the kids learned a few lessons, including sportsmanship and teamwork.

“Paying it forward is just giving it back, giving words of encouragement so they realize they have potential also,” former Jet Fred Baxter said.

“Any time someone comes in as an example, as a mentor, it helps them to do better in school, as a citizen, and be better people,” former Giant Billy Taylor said