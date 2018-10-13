37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMPaid Program
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    12:00 AMToni On! New York
    12:30 AMLaura McKenzie's Traveler
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMJetlife
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Brothers Big Sisters Of New York City, Local TV, Meg Baker, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was a magical day for kids and their mentors at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Thanks to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New York, they got the chance to hang out on the field with some former Jets and Giants players.

150 kids crossed the Hudson River to get down and dirty on the home turf of both New York football clubs.

Littles and their mentors, or bigs, got to play on the same field as some of their favorite stars. Ben Smithee and Evin have been matched for three years.

“We get to hang out, have fun and hang out, no pressure, and just hang out and have a good time,” said “big brother” Ben.

The organization hopes the kids learned a few lessons, including sportsmanship and teamwork.

“Paying it forward is just giving it back, giving words of encouragement so they realize they have potential also,” former Jet Fred Baxter said.

“Any time someone comes in as an example, as a mentor, it helps them to do better in school, as a citizen, and be better people,” former Giant Billy Taylor said

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s