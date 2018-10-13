EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s been 50 years since the New York Jets hoisted the Super Bowl trophy high above their heads.

At MetLife Stadium on Saturday, some former players from that legendary team got the chance to relive the historic victory.

The Super Bowl III winning players took the field once more.

On that day in 1969, Gang Green was led by a young and brash quarterback who made a pre-game promise to reporters.

“For 10 days or more we had been hearing or were being told we were underdogs,” Jets great Joe Namath said. “I told them, hey buddy I got news for you… we’re going to win the game, I guarantee it.”

Sure enough, it was one of the largest upsets in football history, with the Jets defeating the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts. It was a win that rocked the sports world since the Jets were the first AFL team to ever beat an NFL team.

“I remember on Wednesday night before the game, the Colts were favored by 65 points or something like that, but we won,” former Jets kicker Jim Turner said.

The landmark victory is the only championship Jets fans have enjoyed, but they continue to believe.

“Every game starts with the fans,” said Namath. “Games change, players change, coaches change, but the fans have been there since they were the Titans.”

Sam Darnold plays under center now for the Jets, as they prepare to take on the Colts once more at 1pm on Sunday. The legends from Super Bowl III say they’ll be there in full force, cheering from the sidelines.