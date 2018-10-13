NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Knicks have waived Joakim Noah, ending his disappointing stint after just two seasons.

Noah appeared in just 53 games after signing a $72 million, four-year contract in 2016. The Knicks had hoped to trade him but no deal materialized, so they put the center on waivers Saturday.

The former two-time all-star spent nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls before signing the massive deal with New York. Noah was only on the court for 46 games during the 2016-17 season, averaging just 22 minutes played per game. Last season, the 32-year-old appeared in a mere seven games.

Noah hadn’t been with the team since clashing with former coach Jeff Hornacek last season.

The center averaged 4.6 points and 7.9 rebounds with New York.

