NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — No winning lottery ticket was sold for the Mega Millions drawing Friday night, meaning the massive jackpot now soars to $654 million.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $548 million grand prize. Friday’s numbers were 4, 24, 46, 61, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

The next drawing will be Tuesday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

If you don’t want to wait until Tuesday to be a millionaire, there’s another shot at a multi-million dollar payday Saturday night. The current Powerball jackpot has ballooned to $314 million.

