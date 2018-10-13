NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for four women they say beat another woman to the ground last month.

According to authorities, an argument on a Brooklyn street turned violent, leaving the victim with multiple injuries.

The 23-year-old victim was reportedly punched, bit, and beaten to the ground by four female attackers on Sept. 12.

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. near Graham Avenue and Varet Street in Williamsburg.

Police say the victim had injuries to her face, mouth, and body, but refused medical attention at the scene.

