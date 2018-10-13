37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Assault, Brooklyn, Crime

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for four women they say beat another woman to the ground last month.

According to authorities, an argument on a Brooklyn street turned violent, leaving the victim with multiple injuries.

The 23-year-old victim was reportedly punched, bit, and beaten to the ground by four female attackers on Sept. 12.

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. near Graham Avenue and Varet Street in Williamsburg.

Police say the victim had injuries to her face, mouth, and body, but refused medical attention at the scene.

1013perps Police Searching For 4 Women In Brutal Brooklyn Assault

Four female suspects connected to Sept. 12 assault investigation. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anyone with a tip can also log onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, send information to Twitter @NYPDTips, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

