NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s big news for fans of one of New York’s most iconic holiday traditions.

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular will have a new finale this year. Rehearsals are currently underway for the show, which features the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

Organizers will combine technology and art for a new take on the quintessential Big Apple tradition.

“Aerialists are actually going to be performing and then 100 drones are going to be out over the stage forming different patterns, shapes, colors, and then they’re going to be surrounding Santa and then before you know it, the Rockettes will appear,” said Rockette Corey Whalen.”

The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes will run from November 9th until January 1st at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are already on sale.